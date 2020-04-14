2 hours ago

The competition for superiority between two controversial pastors, Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah and Avram Ben Moshe seems not to be ending anytime soon as the former has threatened to shoot the later.

In a recent interview with an online viewing platform, Kofi TV, the founder and leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministries International indicated he will accept the challenge Ben Moshie has thrown at him by turning water into wine after the lockdown.

He added that if he is able to do that, he will shoot Avraham Moshe and if he fails, Moshe too can shoot him.

According to Owusu Bempah, what he is proposing is biblical. He said in his analysis that Elijah killed over 400 people after a similar challenge was thrown at him.

