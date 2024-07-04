2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Patrick Agyemang continued his impressive scoring form in Major League Soccer, netting his sixth goal of the season during Charlotte FC's defeat to Eastern Conference leaders Inter Miami.

However, the evening took a turn for the worse as Agyemang received his first career red card in the same match.

Having ended a brief goal drought with a brace against Philadelphia Union two weeks ago, Agyemang scored again at the Bank of America Stadium, equalizing for Charlotte FC four minutes before halftime.

The visitors had taken the lead on the half-hour mark through Robert Taylor, but Agyemang's timely strike brought the hosts back into the game.

Inter Miami secured the win in the final minutes when Benjamin Cremaschi scored the decisive goal, leaving Charlotte FC with their second consecutive defeat in the MLS. Agyemang's night ended on a sour note as he was sent off during injury time, compounding the team's frustrations.

Despite the setback, the US-born Ghanaian has had a productive season, with six goals and two assists in 21 matches under the guidance of head coach Dean Smith.

VIDEO BELOW:

Clinical finish from Patrick Agyemang and @CharlotteFC are level. 👌

📺 #MLSSeasonPass: https://t.co/fs6fohvJw6 pic.twitter.com/wzfAp6piYg