7 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has joined Turkish giants Besiktas JK on a one year loan deal from Kayserispor.

The midfielder will set the Besiktas back at an initial 500,000 euros with an option for a permanent transfer that will cost a further 4.5 million euros.

At his unveiling by the club, the midfielder sounded more than Shakespeare with his poetic reference of Besiktas as his home.

"My home should have been on the seaside”, to indicate that he is now home at his new club.

He scored 5 goals and provided 8 assists in 25 appearances for Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig last season,

