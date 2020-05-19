1 hour ago

Founder of King Jesus Evangelistic Ministry International, Emmanuel Kwaku Apreku affectionately called 'Apraku My Daughter' was one of the most popular Ghanaian preachers in Ghana years ago.

However, for some time now, life has not been easy for the preacher man as he has lost almost all of his church members. This has had a toll on him for some time now.

In a viral video, the one-time powerful man of God and singer was seen walking around looking intoxicated and beyond recognition.

The lady believed to have recorded the video expressed shock like the many Ghanaians who watched the video.