1 hour ago

A viral video on social media has captured moments a popular Ghanaian pastor was chased and beaten to pulp on the streets.

The victim has been identified as Osofo Appiah, popularly known as Biblical.

In the video sighted on Instagram, Osofo Appiah, who was driving in a black Hyundai, is seen being chased by some motor riders.

They chanted thief continuously when they pursued him amid directives to bystanders to help apprehend the pastor. Osofo Appiah

Luck seems to have eluded him and the attackers finally caught up with him.

He was seen with blood on his head and face with his t-shirt ripped apart.

The timely intervention of a policeman restored calm and led to his freedom.