President Akufo-Addo was formally informed of the death of Christian Atsu at the Jubilee House by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ghana Football Association's executive, and the late Christian Atsu's family.

The President assured the Twasam family that his government will give the late footballer a befitting burial and has instructed the chief of staff , Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, to liaise with the family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to ensure that the decision of government is executed.

“Our responsibility is to give you as much support as we can. We can never erase the loss of this very brilliant man, but there it is. I always console myself with the fact that, at the end of the day, no matter the circumstances, the Almighty will call each one of us one by one, and perhaps, that was his [Christian Atsu] destiny that he is called in this tragic way,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“The Ghanaian people must express their appreciation for the work that he did for our nation and the contribution he made to the development of the game and to the development of sports in general.

“So, I have asked the chief of staff who unfortunately is outside Accra today, to make sure that we organize a state-assisted funeral for Christian Atsu, depending on the date that you the members of the family and GFA will select,” he added.

