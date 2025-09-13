23 hours ago

President John Dramani Mahama’s convoy navigated through severe flooding at Atomic Junction in Accra, following heavy rains that once again laid bare Ghana’s persistent challenges with drainage and infrastructure.

The flooding delayed the President’s arrival at the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League kickoff ceremony—underscoring how even high-profile commitments are hampered by poor urban planning.

Citizens pointed to several contributing factors: blocked waterways, unregulated building alongside streams, and inadequate maintenance of storm drains—issues that previous government efforts have sought to address but which remain unresolved.

Ghana's President was a guest of honour at the opening round of the Ghana Premier League's opening game where Hearts of Oak were held to a goalless draw against Hoehoe United.

VIDEO BELOW: