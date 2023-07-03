1 hour ago

Ghanaian attacker Prince Ampem made his mark on Saturday, 1st July, as he scored for his team Rijeka in a pre-season friendly match against Bravo.

Rijeka delivered a dominant performance, securing a convincing 3-0 victory over Bravo in their second preparatory match held in Kranjska Gora.

Under the guidance of coach Sergej Jakirović, the Rijeka team displayed their strength, with each 11 players getting a chance to showcase their abilities in each half.

Right from the start, Rijeka set the rhythm of the game.

In the second minute, Grgić delivered a cross, forcing the Bravo players to clear the ball just in front of Obregon.

Bravo responded in the seventh minute with a shot from Stanković, but it missed the target and went past the Rijeka goalpost.

Rijeka continued to launch attacks and had a good opportunity in the 13th minute when Grgić provided another cross, but Goda's shot went over the goal.

In the 23rd minute, Rijeka threatened again. Goda took a free kick, and goalkeeper Orbanić made a save, pushing the ball in front of Obregon.

Bravo came close to scoring in the 37th minute when Gašper Trdin hit the crossbar after a corner kick.

Only a minute later, Grgić played a crucial role again as Orbanić made a remarkable save from his powerful shot.

Finally, Rijeka broke the deadlock in the 39th minute. Banda skillfully evaded Bravo's defense and found the back of the net, giving Rijeka a 1-0 lead.

Rijeka extended their lead in the 51st minute when Ivanovic was fouled in the penalty area, and the Rijeka striker confidently converted the penalty kick, making it 2-0.

In the 65th minute, Rijeka secured their victory with a third goal.

Liber was brought down in the penalty area, and this time, Prince Ampem took responsibility and successfully converted the penalty, sealing a 3-0 win for Rijeka.

Next, Rijeka will face Belgrade's Čukarički in Kranjska Gora on Tuesday, July 4, in a match that will be closed to the public.

VIDEO BELOW: