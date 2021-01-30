1 hour ago

Gambian born actress, producer and model Princess Shyngyle has announced she has tied the knot with his childhood friend.

The actress who is now domiciled in the USA took to her Instagram page to announce her marriage with her heart throb with a video of the pair.

According to the actress they have been friend since childhood and for the past ten years and his husband was her crush back then in 8th grade.

In a lengthy post she named her new hubby as Bala Gaye and described him as his gossip partner, best friend and love of her life.

FULL POST BELOW:

I just married my best friend 💍 ❤️ My crush since 8th grade 🤩 even though you didn’t use to look my way back then 🤣😂 the only man I ever hit on numerous times but I had no luck 😂🤣 instead you choose to be my friend for over 10 years , little did either of us knew we were gonna end up together 💃🏽❤️🥰. Our real and genuine friendship brought us together and made our relationship and bound stronger than ever 🥰❤️. I’m still taking it all in and I know all this would not have been possible without Allah 🙏🏽 I’m blessed to be married to my childhood crush, my forever crush, my best friend, gossip partner and love of my life ❤️🥰💃🏽.. Mrs Bala-Gaye 4life ❤️🥰🥰❤️ I’m officially a wife 🥰❤️💃🏽💃🏽

VIDEO BELOW: