2 hours ago

Popular Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, has shared the unfortunate story of losing her unborn baby through miscarriage.

The actress who seems to have been going through immense trauma lately, especially because her fiancé is currently in jail, disclosed the news on her YouTube channel.

She shared a video of her white bed sheets all covered in blood.

“I woke up this morning and there is blood all over my bed. I don’t know what to do…I lost my child. I lost my baby,” she said in the video while crying.

According to the budding actress, though she was handling the pregnancy with no one by her side, she somewhat believed that God will see her through.

Disappointed Shyngle still holds on tight to her faith in God amidst the several challenges.

"In as much as the devil want me to be angry with God right now, I won’t. Because I know everything happens for a reason. I lost my baby. It’s painful and my heart is tearing apart but I’m trying to cope with this,” she said in the 4th episode of Discovering Princess Shyngle.

Watch the video below:

Source: Ghanaweb.com