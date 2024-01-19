3 hours ago

Ghanaian prophet Rev Jedidia Henry Kore, who accurately predicted Ghana's defeat against Cape Verde at the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire, has had eggs on his face.

The man of God predicted prior to Ghana's clash against Egypt that the Pharoah's will beat Ghana by 2-1 but that was never the case as Ghana drew 2-2 with the Egyptians.

The prophet claimed that God revealed to him that Ghana would lose its second group game against Egypt by a scoreline of 2-1.

Rev Jedidia Henry Kore in a Facebook video admonished Ghanaians not to bank their hopes on the West Ham United attacker because he will underperform at the tournament.

He also added that Jordan Ayew will excel this year and urged Ghanaians to support him with prayers.

“Remember Jordan Ayew in prayer, this year God has put a big star on Jordan Ayew, the star is not Kudus.”

“If Kudus plays in the AFCON matches, he will be disgraced. In the spiritual realm, I saw him chewing popcorn on the pitch, and you need to be a prophet to understand the things I am saying”.

But in a sharp turn, the prophet says that he prayed for Kudus Mohammed the reason why he was able to bag a brace against the Pharaohs.

VIDEO BELOW: