1 hour ago

Ghanaian prophet Rev Jedidia Henry Kore, who accurately predicted Ghana's defeat against Cape Verde at the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire, has come forward with another prophecy for the Black Stars' upcoming match against Egypt.

The prophet claimed that God revealed to him that Ghana would lose its second group game against Egypt by a scoreline of 2-1.

He expressed confidence in this revelation, stating, "Even if Ghana gets a draw then God has intervened."

This prediction has stirred discussions among Ghanaians, especially given that the prophet's earlier prophecy about the defeat to Cape Verde came true.

Rev Jedidia Henry Kore didn't stop there; he went on to reveal that Ghana would be eliminated from the ongoing AFCON tournament.

As with any prophetic prediction, reactions to such statements often vary, with some placing faith in the prophecy and others remaining skeptical.

Fans will have to wait and see how the match unfolds to determine the accuracy of this latest prediction.

VIDEO BELOW: