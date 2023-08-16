13 hours ago

The station Manager for 91.5 was recorded in a viral video clip brutally assaulting an employee identified as Tumuramye Anita over a business commission.

The manager, Twinamatsiko Nelson together with Tumuramye Anita aka Anita Rose went into a feast fight after a business landed and all of them claimed it in terms of the commission.

Before Nelson was posted as the station Manager, Anita Rose was the station's receptionist and the cashier until Nelson threw her away claiming the post of a cashier, a receptionist, radio presenter and also as a station manager.

After the fight Anita Rose was suspended from conducting some of her station programmes.

Kanungu FM is owned by the Minister for ICT and National Guidance and a Member of Parliament for Kinkizi County East, Hon Chris Baryomunsi.

Media personality Sarah Birymumaisho has spoken out about the incident.

