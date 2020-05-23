4 hours ago

After her rap battle with female artistes, Sista Afia and Freda Rhymz, Ghana's sensational rapper Eno Barony has switched from her secular camp to the throne room of God.

Eno Barony joined UK-based Ghanaian Pastor, Abbeam Danso in a live worship session dubbed ''Let's Worship'' and in fact the rapper didn't disappoint at all as she proved her mettle that indeed she comes from a Christian home.

The rapper showed she is not only good at ''beefing'' her colleague artistes, but she can belt out heavenly tunes and give gospel singers a run for their money.

Rapper Eno Barony leads worship below: