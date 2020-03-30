8 minutes ago

Founder and General Overseer of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Reverend Obofour has donated some items to the Tema General Hospital to help them fight the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Some of the items Rev. Obofour donated include; hand sanitiser, Veronica buckets, tissues, soaps, hospital beds and an amount of GHC 100,000 among other things.

Gospel singer, Gifty Adorye's husband, Hopeson Adorye was also present to support Rev. Obofour during the donation.

Rev. Obofour joins a host of influential and business moguls who have supported various hospitals in the wake of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.