Founder and Leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Obofour, has been coronated a Chief of Ga Sempe Traditional Area.

The coronation, which took place over the weekend, saw many in attendance at his house to witness the historic event.

Rev Obofour underwent all necessary rituals, including libations to usher him into his new position, after he was adorned with his white traditional cloth and neckpiece made with leaves, to signify authority.

After the coronation, he was ushered in by a team of elders and swordsmen to address his subjects who were chanting with excitement.

Despite not being able to speak the Ga Language, Rev Obofour pledged to hold in high esteem his position as the Chief of the coastal land.

Rev Obofour will no longer be addressed as Kwaku Antwi Adjei, but will traditionally be known as Nii Addotey Gyata 1.

This will be his second coronation as chief; Rev Obofour holds position as Aboafuohene of Tepa.

