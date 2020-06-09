1 hour ago

Ghanaian prophet and televangelist, Reverend Francis Antwi, well known as Reverend Obofour, has said there is no way he would disrespect Honorable Kennedy Agyapong.

In a video available, the leader and founder of Anointed Palace Chapel debunked all false reportages made about him which involved the Ghanaian legislator, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

Reverend Obofour vowed to respect the maverick politician even when he is dead.

He stated that he respects Hon. Kennedy Agyapong just like his father because he can give birth to him.

According to him, he won’t even reply the Assin Central MP if he slaps him.

Naming Hon. Agyapong as his mentor, Reverend Obofour sees nothing wrong if he decides to put him on the right track when he [Hon. Agyapong] thinks he is not doing something right.

Reverend Obofour disclosed his readiness to meet and thank Hon. Kennedy Agyapong after he corrected him on something he thinks he is not doing right.

He described the outspoken politician as a hardworking man who deserves to be respected.

Reverend Obofour chided people who suggested he should disrespect a hardworking man who has been blessed by God.

The benevolent man of God noted, he was a kid when Hon. Kennedy Agyapong started making great strides in life.

Watch the video below.