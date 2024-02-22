4 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Richard Boadu showcased his talent with a stellar performance, securing a crucial victory for Al Ahly Benghazi against Al Sadaqa in the Libyan Premier League on Wednesday.

In the highly anticipated round 12 fixture, Boadu, formerly of Asante Kotoko, played a pivotal role as his team hosted their opponents.

Boadu's standout moment came in the 93rd minute when he found the back of the net, scoring the decisive goal that secured a hard-fought win for Al Ahly Benghazi against Al Sadaqa.

This goal marked Boadu's first since joining the club last summer, highlighting his growing influence within the team.

Since his arrival in August 2023, the 25-year-old midfielder has established himself as a key member of the Al Ahly Benghazi squad, contributing significantly to their performances on the field.

With this victory, Al Ahly Benghazi solidify their position as contenders in the Libyan League, currently occupying the second spot on the table with 25 points from 12 games.

They trail league leaders Al Nasr by just three points, showcasing their ambition for success in the competition.

