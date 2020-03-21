1 hour ago

Maritzburg United and Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori has joined the campaign to help fight off the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has swept through the world like wildfire.

The lethal virus has left in its wake the a lot of pain. anguish, death and anxiety.

It has also abruptly brought the world to a standstill with many economies crumbling with businesses shutting down and major sporting, entertainment and other activities grounding to a halt.

The goalkeeeper has advised Ghanaians to observe the necessary guidelines outlined to keep ourselves safe from the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 a flu like ailment which started in China December last year has swept through the world like world fire with Italy now the epicenter of the pandemic whiles others like Germany, France, Spain and UK are all experiencing its full force.

Although the fatality rate is not on the high, it has infected 277,055 with 11,423 deaths while 91,986 have fully recovered from the ailment as at Saturday 21st March 2020.

