Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori saved one penalty and scored the winner as South African giants Orlando Pirates beat Tanzania's Simba 4-3 on post-match penalties to storm into the semifinal of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

Pirates won a stoppage-ridden quarterfinal second leg 1-0 in Soweto thanks to a headed goal from forward Peprah, with TV replays shown belatedly suggesting he was offside.

The only goal came just after Democratic Republic of Congo-born Simba forward Crispin Mugalu, who had been cautioned earlier, was shown a red card for a studs-up tackle.

Peprah tied an ill-tempered two-leg showdown at 1-1 on aggregate after Simba won the first encounter through a disputed Shomari Kapombe penalty in Dar es Salaam last Sunday.

Unlike Europe, where Uefa ties go to extra time first, Africa heads straight to penalties and Pirates won the shootout 4-3 with goalkeeper Ofori converting the kick that took the Buccaneers through.

Pirates will know who they face next only at midnight South African time as the Libyan derby between Al Ahly Tripoli and Al Ittihad begins at 2000 GMT in Benghazi.

