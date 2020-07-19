1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Ropapa Mensah was on the score sheet for the first time this season for his team Pittsburgh Riverhounds as they whitewashed Philadelphia Union II 6-0 in the USL Championship on Saturday night.

The former Inter Allies scored the first goal of the game on a counter-attack in the 29th minute. Danny Griffin delivered a pass good enough for an easy finish past the goalkeeper.

Eight minutes later, it was Griffin on the scoring end as he tallied the second goal of the game. The Wethersfield, Conn., native finished off a pass-happy team attack with a left-footed strike through a group of Union players crowded in front of the net.

Pittsburgh continued to keep its foot on the gas in the second half. Kenardo Forbes fed Anthony Velarde in the 59th minute for Pittsburgh’s third goal of the night. Then Lukas Fernandes tallied his first professional goal eight minutes later when Griffin tallied his second assist of the night on a pass from the middle of the box.

Dos Santos took over from there. The veteran striker from Mindelo, Cape Verde, entered the game in the 81st minute and scored just seconds later. He tallied his second goal of the game six minutes after that to cap off the scoring for the Riverhounds in convincing fashion.