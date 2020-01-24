1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, cut the sod for the construction of a four-unit kindergarten school block for Ahwiam D/A Basic School in his constituency.

The 35-year-old legislator, who was celebrating his birthday, presented 300 chairs and 50 tables for the KG classrooms to the Education Directorate which he said, was in fulfilment of his pledge to change all furniture in KG classrooms in the District.

However, after the ceremony, Sam George took to the dance floor to battle some of the school children who were present.

He first danced to Shatta Wale’s ‘Borjor’ then later faced off with two kids to Teni’s ‘Case’.

