Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom, has vehemently denied rumors circulating about his alleged involvement in a visa scam, leading to reports of him being wanted by the police.

In a video shared on social media, Inkoom refuted the claims, stating that the allegations are baseless. He clarified that he has obtained confirmation from the Cantonment Police headquarters, stating that the circulated information is not legitimate.

Reports suggested that Inkoom was implicated in deceiving individuals concerning visa arrangements for travel to the Netherlands.

In the video, Inkoom emphasized that the police have dismissed the allegations, asserting that the circulated material was not authorized and did not originate from their official channels.

"I've already managed to contact the headquarters of the Police in Cantonment. They told me this is not from them and this is not official, and they cannot do such a thing," he stated.

Inkoom expressed his dedication to helping young athletes achieve their professional goals. He mentioned his focus on running his player agency and establishing an academy to nurture future football stars.

The 34-year-old defender appears to have retired from active football after parting ways with Hearts of Oak.

Inkoom had a notable career, earning 44 caps for Ghana and being part of the U-20 squad that secured the World Cup in 2009.

