5 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak new boy Samuel Inkoom scored his first ever goal for his new club in only his second match in their 1-1 drawn game against Elmina Sharks.

New recruit Samuel Inkoom curled home a sumptuous free kick from about 25 yards to give Hearts of Oak an early lead on Sunday afternoon.

Elmina Sharks pulled parity with their first real attack of the game as Michael Ohene Asamoah gave the away side the equalizer in the 28th minute through a counter attack

The veteran defender joined Accra Hearts of Oak recently as a free agent after globe trotting around the world playing for several clubs.

He made his debut last weekend in their 1-0 loss to his former side Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium coming on as a second half substitute.

The 32 year old defender started training with Hearts of Oak last month and is thought to have impressed the coaches of the club.

Inkoom played for the likes of D.C. United, Houston Dynamo, FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk , FC Bab.sel, Bastia, Platanias, Boavista, Antalyaspor, FC Vereya among several others.

The well travelled Inkoom has played in teams based in 9 different countries, namely Switzerland, Ukraine, France, Greece, United States of America, Portugal, Turkey, Bulgaria and latest in Georgia.

He has been capped 44 times by Ghana and was part of the Black Stars squad at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and also the 2010 AFCON in Angola.

