4 hours ago

Ghanaian Youth international, Samuel Obeng scored the only goal of the game as Real Oviedo beat Racing Santander 1-0 in their penultimate Spanish La Liga 2 fixture on Friday night.

The Black Meteors attacker found the back of the net on the seventh minute mark with a beautiful lob over the Racing keeper to hand his side a vital win which ensured their Spanish Second-tier survival.

Watch the video via the link below:

The 23-year-old was subbed off on the hour mark and was replaced by Senegalese international Ibrahima Bälde with Oviedo going holding on to the solitary goal through to the finish.

The win takes Real Oviedo to 14th on the league on 53 points, five clear off the drop zone with just a game left to play.

The Strike takes Obeng's tally to three for the campaign after 15 matches played in the Spanish second tier side.