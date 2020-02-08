1 hour ago

Ghanaian wide-man Samuel Owusu scored in the Saudi Pro League game on Friday but his side ended up on the losing side.

Al Fahya were soundly beaten by Al-Hazm by 4-2 at the Al-Hazm Club Stadium in the Saudi Pro League game.

The home side opened the scores through Carlos Strandberg in the 10th minute before Jonathan Cafu added the second 14 minutes later.

Alemao added the third goal for the home side in the 34th minute before Hamad Juhaim reduced the deficit to 3-1.

Driss Fettouhi added the fourth to put the game beyond the away side in the 51st minute before Samuel Owusu further reduced the scoreline with his sides second goal to make it 4-2.

VIDEO BELOW: