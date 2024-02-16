3 hours ago

Sebastian Haller, the standout performer of the AFCON final, received a triumphant welcome upon his return to Borussia Dortmund after his stellar showing in the continental tournament.

The striker was greeted with a jubilant reception by his teammates and club staff at the training ground in Brackel, Germany, marking his return from international duty with Ivory Coast.

Haller's arrival was heralded with showers of confetti and resounding cheers from the assembled crowd, underscoring the admiration and appreciation for his achievements.

The 26-year-old played a pivotal role in Ivory Coast's AFCON triumph, notably scoring the decisive goal against Nigeria in the final, which secured the nation's third AFCON title.

His remarkable performance in the tournament has elevated him to the status of a national hero in Ivory Coast, with his contributions lauded by fans and pundits alike.

Now, Haller is poised to resume domestic action with Dortmund, gearing up for a league encounter against Wolfsburg on Saturday, followed by a crucial Champions League fixture against PSV in the Netherlands on February 20.

With his newfound confidence and success on the international stage, Haller is expected to carry his prolific goalscoring form into Bundesliga and European competitions, bolstering Dortmund's quest for success on all fronts.

VIDEO BELOW: