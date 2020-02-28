2 hours ago

Shatta Wale is taking his music collaborations to the world of politics.

In a bid to promote peaceful coexistence between Ghanaians, the dancehall artiste has co-written a song with the Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Chairman Wontumi.

The song, ‘Zion’, released, Friday, emphasised the need for people to appreciate the little things including learning to say ‘Thank you’ or ‘Sorry’ where necessary.

According to Shatta Wale, some of these gestures help to build a lasting relationship among people.

The ‘Borjor’ hitmaker also stressed the fact that he would not stop talking about controversial issues, but when his comments affect someone negatively, they should forgive him.

Sharing the song on his Twitter handle, Shatta Wale wrote, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter. A song written by Shatta Wale and Chairman Wontumi. Fight hard doesn’t mean violence but the truth !!! Good Day.”

Listen to the full song below:

Source: myjoyonline.com