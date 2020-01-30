2 hours ago

Former Black Stars player Nii Odartey Lamptey says he has no problem with former pal C.K Akunnor who is now the new Black Stars coach.

The two started their coaching career together at then division one side Sekondi Eleven Wise with C.K Akunnor as the head coach while Odartey Lamptey was the assistant manager.

But the former Anderlecht man says that they have never been in contact since been dismissed by Eleven Wise over nearly a decade ago.

Odartey Lamptey was speaking in an interview on Kumasi based Angel Fm, and was asked about rumours flying round that the now Black Stars trainer had an affair with his ex-wife then Gloria Lamptey and this was his response

''We shouldn't go there. Hearsay is there but I have done a lot for people I don't talk about it. I feel uncomfortable talking about this issue. I don't want to go there. I thank God for giving me the courage to withstand whatever I went through and I am moving on,'' he said.

The former Black Stars player discovered after 21 years that the three kids he had with his former wife were biologically not his after conducting DNA test.

This led to the dissolution of their marriage with rumour mongers flying out names of the potential fathers of the kids.

The owner and director of Glow Lamp Academy says that there is no way he will ever work with his former colleague C.K Akunnor If even offered the opportunity.

''In football, you can never say never but for the past eight years since we went separate ways after leaving Sekondi Eleven Wise, I don't remember the last time we spoke,'' he added.

''We are not like we used to be before so that is a fact.

''I don't think I will the passion to work with him again like it was before, but the only thing I can say is we all have to give him the maximum respect and the support because the job given to him is huge and if he's successful, it's for all of us.

''Personally, I don't I have the urge and passion that I used to have.

''To be honest with you, there is no issue. Personally, Nii Odartey Lamptey I have moved on. I have upgraded myself, I have moved on- I have a new family now, I have three kids that I am enjoying life now.'' he added.

VIDEO BELOW: