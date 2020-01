2 hours ago

Burkinabe International Sogne Yacouba's luck in front of goal is gradually diminishing as he could not convert a spot kick from 12 yards in the 15th minute to give Kotoko the lead in the first of the team's behind closed door fixture.

The Porcupine warriors who played in an empty stadium toiled all game after missing several chances before goals from 16 year old prodigy Mathew Amin Cudjoe and Richard Arthur gave Kotoko all three points.

PENALTY MISS VIDEO BELOW: