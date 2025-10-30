5 hours ago

A Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) identified as William Mensah has been arrested by the Military Police after CCTV footage captured him assaulting a pharmacy attendant and a female customer—reportedly the daughter of a Two-Star Army General—at a drugstore inside Burma Camp.

The incident began when WO1 Mensah sent his son to purchase a dewormer priced at GH₵65. After rejecting the medicine, he sent the boy back for a refund.

Upon being informed that medicines once sold could not be returned, WO1 accompanied his son to the pharmacy, demanding his money back.

The situation escalated into a confrontation, during which CCTV footage shows WO1 slapping both the pharmacy attendant and the female customer, who had intervened.

When the woman attempted to film the altercation, WO1 allegedly struck her again outside the store.

The pharmacy attendant eventually refunded the GH₵65 under duress. Military Police later intervened and arrested WO1 Mensah following the circulation of the CCTV footage.

An internal investigation is currently underway to determine further disciplinary action.