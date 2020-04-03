20 minutes ago

A disgusting video of Nigerian soldiers vowing to s3xually abuse and rape Warri women without condoms, and subsequently infecting them with HIV/AIDs has surfaced online.

This was after a video of Warri youth beating a soldier after he killed a resident surfaced online.

In the video shared by @WaffNation online, the soldier is heard saying: “We go fvck your mama and sister, skin to skin without condom, raw, give them HIV.”

Nigerian Soldiers vow to sexually abuse most Warri women after male youths kill soldier as a revenge of a soldier killing one of their youths. Promise to infect them with HIV pic.twitter.com/T8JQXg2m2v

The video has raised a lot of tension and eyebrows online as Nigerians are concerned that these men are supposed to be protecting citizens and not threatening to destroy them.