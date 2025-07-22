54 minutes ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has called on the newly sworn-in Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn, to remain grounded, diligent, and faithful to the confidence reposed in her by her constituents.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, July 22, moments after administering her oath of office, the Speaker congratulated Aubynn on her victory and urged her to embrace the responsibilities of public office with humility and focus.

“I will take this opportunity to congratulate you and also urge you to be punctual, ever present in Parliament, be calm, listen more, learn from your colleagues, but please read everything—not only the Constitution and the Standing Orders,” Bagbin advised.

“You are now the hope of the people in the constituency. They are looking up to you to do something to improve their lives. It is a trust, and this I pray you don’t abuse,” the Speaker stated.

“Four years is just a day. You will go back to them, and they will assess you this time based on your performance. So please don’t be misled by other people.”

Swearing-In Marred by Minority Walkout

He reminded the NDC legislator of the high expectations from the people of Ablekuma North, stressing that she now represents their collective hopes and must not abuse the trust placed in her.Cautioning against complacency or political distractions, the Speaker added:Aubynn’s induction into Parliament was not without controversy. The ceremony was marked by a walkout by the Minority Caucus, who protested the Speaker’s decision to deny Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh the opportunity to deliver a statement before the swearing-in.

Despite the protest, the ceremony proceeded, and Ewurabena Aubynn was officially installed as the MP for Ablekuma North.

Background: Contentious Rerun Election

Aubynn’s election followed a hotly contested parliamentary rerun in the Ablekuma North constituency. The rerun became necessary after the Electoral Commission (EC) annulled the original December 2024 results, citing serious electoral irregularities, including unauthenticated pink sheets, unsigned result forms, and procedural violations during the collation process.

The rerun, held on Friday, July 11, 2025, in 19 polling stations, saw Aubynn of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) narrowly defeating the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Akua Afriyie, by a margin of 209 votes — 34,090 to 33,881.

Her victory represents a significant win for the NDC in a historically NPP-leaning constituency and strengthens the opposition party’s presence in the legislature.

