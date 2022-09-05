2 hours ago

Old acquaintances reunited on Saturday when former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah met his former Juventus teammate David Trezeguet at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tour.

The France striker and World Cup winner was on official duty as an ambassador for the two day World Cup trophy tour in Ghana.

Stephen Appiah and Trezeguet were both teammates for the Juventus between 2003-2005 and there was a tinge of nostalgia when the pair met at the World Cup trophy tour dinner in Accra on Saturday.

The pair shared hearty conversations together as they chatted heartily whiles laughing together intermittently.

Appiah led Ghana to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 2006 before also leading the nation to the 2010 edition in South Africa.

Trezeguet also won the FIFA World Cup with France in 1998 and reached the finals in 2006 before losing to eventual winners Italy.

