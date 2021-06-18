1 hour ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew had a torrid time moving their cars as they were mobbed by a huge crowd after partying at Luna Rooftop bar inside the Marina Mall at Airport-Accra.

A video has gone viral on social media claiming that the pair were mobbed by a large crowd who wanted money from the two foreign based players.

The Black Stars players are seen struggling to enter their vehicles parked around and as soon as they entered the boys packed themselves in front of the car with the pair unable to move.

As soon as they reversed to try and take a different direction the mob surrounded that area too.

The two players are currently in Ghana on holidays but it remains unclear when this said video was recorded.

VIDEO BELOW: