Yenbone Maambey is one of the few survivors of the Monday dawn crash.

Yenbone Maambey, one of the survivors of the deadly Kintampo-Tamale Highway accident on Monday dawn has given a vivid account of how it all happened.

“The vehicle was from Bawku to Kumasi but I joined it at Kongo with my brother in the Upper East Region heading to Techiman. Our vehicle which is the Kia Grandbird veered off its lane and run into the lane of the oncoming Sprinter Benz Bus. We were about 12 passengers on the bus but six of us escaped the deadly accident; one of the brothers who is a policeman died”, he revealed to MyNewsGh.com at the scene of the accident.

He disclosed that three of the survivors were males while three were females. The bus, according to him, was loaded with green pepper, garden eggs and some carrots.

“I got out before realizing that my other brother who was a policeman was trapped in the vehicle and burnt to death among the 30 others. My cash of GHC25, 000 which I was going to use in buying some goods has also been burnt”, he added.

DSP Francis Adjei Brobey, Kintampo North Municipal Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) blamed the accident on careless and inconsiderate driving on the part of the driver of the Grandbird Kia bus with registration number GT 5059-17.

About 30 people were burnt to death in the accident that occurred at Dawadawa number 2 and Kawampe in the Kintampo North District of the Bono East Region.

According to the Kintampo North Municipal Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD), 6 persons were reported to have died from the Grandbird Kia bus that was conveying food items and vegetables from Bawku in the Upper East Region.

While the Sprinter Benz bus with registration number AS 1801-18 with 23 passengers on-board lost all the occupants after the vehicle believed to be heading to the North from Techiman collided with the bus from the opposite direction and went up in flames.

Source: mynewsgh