41 minutes ago

Former Togo captain and Arsenal striker Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor has unveiled his latest plush mansion in an Instagram post.

The 39-year-old footballer has displayed his mansion which contains a fleet of luxurious high-end cars.

Adebayor's huge mansion has a swimming pool, a theater, and a museum where most of his awards and memorabilia during his playing days have been kept.

Unveiling his latest house on Instagram, he wrote: "SEA, This house represents more than just luxury. It’s a reminder that with hard work, discipline, and faith in a higher power, anything is possible. May my story inspire you to never give up on your dreams, no matter how big they may seem."

Adebayor can easily be among the richest African footballers as he played for Arsenal and earned a big money move to Manchester City, Tottenham among others.

In 2022, he was said to have pocketed over half a million dollars after winning a FIFA tribunal.

The lanky Togolese striker has in the past played for Monaco, Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspurs, and Crystal Palace among others.

He last played for Paraguayan side Olimpia but he was sacked by the club during the COVID-19 pandemic a matter he contested at FIFA and won.

VIDEO BELOW: