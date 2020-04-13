3 hours ago

It is an in depth documentary of the journeys of two Ghanaian players and an Ivorian who are products of undoubtedly one of the finest football academies in Ghana Right to Dream.

The trio are Eric Oteng,Kamal Deen and Diomande Mohammed in a documentary compiled and produced by Unisport.

Eric Oteng starts by telling his story of how he started playing football bare footed on the beach before being discovered by Right to Dream academy where they combine football with education.

All the other two players tell stories of coming from humbling beginning before being discovered by Akosombo based Right to Dream Academy.

Diomande Mohammed is an Ivorian who was discovered by the Right to Dream Academy in his homeland in 2012.

At the Academy they are taught how to play football the right way as their talents are horned by coaches like ex-Ghana International Laryea Kingston and others.

It shows the difficult path young footballers have to go through before getting to the top as footballers in Ghana.

FULL DOCUMENTARY BELOW: