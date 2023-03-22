1 hour ago

Black Stars goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott suffered an injury on Wednesday during the Black Stars' evening training session at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The goalpost tumbled onto the goalkeeper as the Black Stars were holding training, he crushed down and had to be helped onto his feet and treated by the medics.

The Ghana FA has since in a statement stated that the goalkeeper suffered a minor injury and has since been treated and will be available for selection on Thursday against Angola.

"Goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott hobbled off during training on Tuesday evening after suffering a soft tissue contusion of the right big toe."

"He was immediately assessed by the medical team and given emergency treatment. Wollacott was later reassessed in the medical room at the team hotel and currently, there are no major medical worries since the player is almost pain free."

"The medical team would like to assure the football public that Wollacott will be available for selection as he has been cleared to train on Wednesday."

The Black Stars will play against Angola in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, March 23 with the reverse fixture set for Luanda on March 27.

Ghana is at joint top of the Group E table with 4 points from two games following a 3-0 win over Madagascar and a 1-1 draw with Central African Republic in June last year.

VIDEO BELOW: