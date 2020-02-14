25 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko captain Felix Annan has been consigned to the bench since returning from his taking his nuptials with his wife Francisca.

Until then the club's no 1 has to endure the torture of sitting on the bench as Kwame Baah has now usurped him as the coach's preferred goalie in between the stick leading to suggestions that there is now a rift between the pair.

Felix Annan has laughed off those suggestions branding them as pure fabrication which has no substance and it should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

“It’s quite funny when I hear this kind of things, I don’t know where it comes from but to be the captain and leader of the club I don’t see myself having an issue with a player [teammate]. Why should I have an issue with the player?, Annan asked in an interview with Kotoko Express App.

“It’s never true, I have always been professional and I have always kept my respect for the guys [teammates] and it’s going great but for me, it’s football and we all have to support each other because at the end of the day it is Asante Kotoko we are serving but not an individual so all these rumors going around saying I am having issues with Kwame Baah or any player is never true.”

“We have a very good relationship, we are working very hard and we are pushing each other in training and you know, the best is for Asante Kotoko and not an individual as I said,” he ended.

VIDEO BELOW: