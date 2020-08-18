13 minutes ago

Thieves have broken into the residence of a Presbyterian catechist at Duayaw-Kwanta in the Tano North District of the Ahafo region.

The incident is said to have happened on Sunday morning when the catechist and his family left home for church service around 8:am.

Charles Koranteng, narrating his ordeal on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, said the two thieves between the ages of 20 and 23 years broke his main gate and the door to the rooms and committed the act.

The thieves, he said, made away with a piece of cloth, bag, church instruments, sound systems, electrical appliances but did not get money.

As though that was not enough, Mr Koranteng said the two young men, after stealing and scattering their bedrooms, rushed to the kitchen and made away with foodstuff and even took food (Banku and palm nut soup) prepared by the family.

“We closed from church around 11:am and realised our padlocks have been destroyed and so we entered and saw that these thieves had broken into our bedrooms and made away with my bags, my kids’ school bags, decoder, appliances, church instruments, sound systems and my wife’s clothes.

“They even went ahead to the kitchen and stole all our foodstuff. We went to the market and bought fresh foodstuff, these guys took everything; tomatoes, yam, rice and other stuff,” he said.

Mr Koranteng, however, said the suspects have been arrested at their hideout.