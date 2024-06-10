2 hours ago

The stand-in captain of the Black Stars , Thomas Teye Partey has appealed to the Vice President that they will need a good playing surface in Ghana as they want to give their all.

In recent times, the team have been playing on poor playing surfaces at various national stadiums something which the players sometimes attribute to their poor showing when they play for the Black Stars.

“We are asking for a good stadium because we want to play better football.” Black Stars assistant captain, Thomas Partey, to Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia when he visited the team this morning ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Central African Republic.

The match against CAR, scheduled to kick off at 19:00 GMT, presents a crucial opportunity for Ghana to solidify their position on the road to the global stage.