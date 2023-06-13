1 hour ago

Thomas Partey, the deputy captain of the Black Stars and a key player for Arsenal, celebrated his 30th birthday on Tuesday, June 13, in the company of his teammates.

In a video, Partey was seen joined by his close friends Kasim Nuhu and Lawrence Ati-Zigi as they celebrated together. They sang and helped him cut the birthday cake, marking another milestone in his life.

Partey had arrived on Tuesday after missing Ghana's first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday. However, he was expected to participate in Tuesday's training session at the same venue.

The midfielder had a successful individual season with Arsenal, playing a crucial role in helping the team secure a second-place finish in the Premier League. Arsenal competed with eventual champions Manchester City until the final stages of the competition.

Partey demonstrated his value to the team, appearing in 33 league games and contributing three goals throughout the season. His performances showcased his importance as a key player under manager Mikel Arteta's guidance.

VIDEO BELOW: