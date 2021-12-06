1 hour ago

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey says that his performances since joining the club have been a 'four out of 10' and says he has not yet 'adapted' to the Premier League.

The Ghanaian midfielder has been underwhelming since his switch to North London From Athletico Madrid a seasons ago with injuries and poor form affecting his Premier League career.

Last week in Arsenal's 3-2 defeat to Manchester United, fans of the club picked on him on social media for his poor output as the Ghanaian midfielder was signed to a lot of funfare and expectations from the Arsenal fan base.

But it appears all the buzz about the midfielder has been a false dawn as he has struggled to live by expectation.

When asked to rate his first year at Arsenal, Partey told Sky Sports:

"I give myself four (out of 10) because there are moments I can really hurt the other team but there are also moments where I allow myself to lose focus and that's when everything goes down. This is when you realise that you have to get better. "

"(Against Manchester United) I had a couple of moments where I gave two balls away and someone watching on TV from home or in the stadium, it is normal that they see it.

"At the end, I have to be happy with some moments, I have to learn from the bad parts and try to do better. I think they demanded more and personally I know I can give more. I have to keep working and at the end I will get the results."

Partey recently celebrated his one-year anniversary with the club following his £45million move from Atletico Madrid in October 2020, but the midfielder has vowed to improve on his recent outings.

