3 hours ago

Ghana and Athletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has been seen on video dancing to Stonebwoy's hit song 'Putuu' .

The gibberish song makes no meaning as the dancehall artiste plays with words but has caught on with most Ghanaians and Thomas Partey is no exception.

Parety is on holiday relaxing after his Athletico Madrid side were dumped out of the UEFA Champions league by at the quarter final stage by RB Leipzig.

The Ghanaian was nursing an injury and did not make the match day squad but will be hoping to be fit in time for the start of the new season.

But much of the summer has been about his future at Athletico Madrid with links about a move to Arsenal not dying down but for now the central midfielder an avid fan of Stonebwoy can dance with 'Putuu'.

VIDEO BELOW:

