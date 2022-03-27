3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has met his lookalike in Kumasi after the the Black Stars 0-0 draw game against Nigeria.

The Black Stars were unable to take advantage of the huge home support they had on the day as they drew blanks with Nigeria in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play off.

Thomas Partey started the game but was unable to exert himself that much as the Nigerians kept tab on the Arsenal midfielder for most of the game.

But after the match, his doppelganger met him at the team's hotel with his presence leaving a lot of his teammates in stitches as they looked the same with the only difference being their height with the Arsenal midfielder being taller than his lookalike.

Ghana will take on Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja during the second leg clash on Tuesday that will determine which team qualifies for the Mundial in Qatar.

VIDEO BELOW:

?s=20&t=U5-OThMOIrVD1aw2MEXlbQ