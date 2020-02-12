2 hours ago

It was all joy at Tantra Hill in Accra when Minister of Communications, Mrs. Ursula Owusu Ekuful jammed to Sarkodie's 'Ofeetso' at the traditional marriage ceremony between NDC's Chief Biney's and Afia Akojo of NPP.

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu Ekuful turned heads as a special guest at the event which came off Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

The two bigwigs of the two major political parties tied the knot in a private ceremony at Tantra Hill yesterday. As usual, their political affiliates were present to grace the occasion.

There were other big personalities from the political space at the event but Ursula stole the show as she 'boogied' to the song.

Watch the video below: