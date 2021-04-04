2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have taken the lead in their match day 18 fixture against Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The home side started the game on the front foot posing all sorts of problems for the wobbly Aduana Stars backline.

It did not take long for the phobians as Patrick Razak was fouled by Aduana's Nurudeen Abdulai in the box for a penalty.

Victor Aidoo stepped up and unleashed a belter into the roof of the net in the 29th minute to give Hearts a 1-0 lead as the second half is underway.

Aidoo has now scored seven goals for the phobians with coach Samuel Boadu on course to make it two wins out of two after beating WAFA 4-0 in his first game.

VIDEO BELOW:

