2 hours ago

Premier League side West African Football Academy (WAFA) suffered their first ever defeat at home this season in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Liberty Professionals scored their first of the two goals from the penalty spot after the centre referee Maxwell Owusu adjudged a foul

WAFA skipper Abukari Ibrahim appeared to have slight shoved off Liberty attacker Elvis Kyei Baffour who was not entirely in control of the ball inside the penalty box and referee Maxwell Owusu did not hesitate pointing to the spot.

The Academy side believe they were handed a raw deal by the centre referee and have as such called for the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee to help our referees.

Wafa who equalized went ahead to lose the game 2-1 to Liberty Professionals.

VIDEO BELOW:

What do you think is that a penalty or not? Lets know your views in the comment box

?s=20