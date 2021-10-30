2 hours ago

Teen sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku announced himself to the elite division with a breathtaking goal against Kotoko although his team ended up losing 3-1 as Kotoko scored some late goals.

The first half ended 0-0 as both teams failed to score but things changed in the second half as Dreams FC's Victor Oduro set up Sulemana Mohammed but his strike was pushed wide for a corner kick

Kotoko had shouts for a penalty after Stephen Amankona was seemingly fouled in the box but the referee waved away the appeals.

Moments later, Dreams FC should have scored as Samuel Boakye was cleanly put through on goal but Razak Abalora smothered his shot as he quickly came off his line to narrow the angle.

The opening goal finally arrived and it was such a beauty as teen sensation Abdul Fatawu Issahaku danced his way through a sea of legs in the Kotoko defence before poking home past the on rushing Razak Abalora to make it 1-0.

Late goals from Mudasiru Salifu, Isaac Oppong and Richmond Lamptey gave Kotoko all the three points in the season opener.

